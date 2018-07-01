× 9 people stabbed at Boise apartment complex

BOISE, Idaho (CNN) — A man is in custody after a stabbing that left nine people injured at an apartment complex that houses refugee families in Boise, authorities say.

The victims injured in the stabbing Saturday night included members of Boise’s refugee community, Police Chief William Bones said. He declined to provide additional details on the victims.

All nine victims are undergoing treatment at a hospital, four with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Detectives are interviewing the 30-year-old suspect but have yet to establish a motive for the attack, Bones said in a statement.

“As you can imagine the witnesses in the apartment complex along with the rest of our community are reeling from this attack. This incident is not a representation of our community but a single evil individual who attacked people without provocation that we are aware of at this time,” he said in the statement.