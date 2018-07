× Barrel aged beer brunch

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sunday you can enjoy a good brunch while enjoying one of West Michigan’s favorite beverages.

The 7 Monks Taproom is serving barrel aged beer brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be beer and drink specials and something for everyone on the menu.

Beer brunch will run every Sunday until August 26th. For more information visit http://www.7monkstap.com