WOODLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a man is dead after drowning in a Barry County lake Sunday evening.

It happened around 7:25 p.m. in Jordan Lake in Woodland Township.

According to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Alan Whitford, 57, of Holt, was located in 7 feet of water about 60 feet off shore. They preformed CPR, but their attempts to revive him was unsuccessful.