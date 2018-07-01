× Invasive species events planned at Michigan boat launches

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Several state agencies in Michigan are planning events at more than 80 boat launches to spread the word about invasive species.

The events are intended to boost awareness about non-native aquatic plants and animals that can disrupt natural ecosystems, tourism and the economy. They’re scheduled for June 30 through July 8.

Officials with the departments of Environmental Quality, Natural Resources and Agriculture and Rural Development will provide information on how boaters can prevent the spread of the harmful invaders. Among them are cleansing vessels, equipment and trailers of aquatic plants before launching.

Boaters also are urged to drain live wells, bilges and water from boats before leaving access sites.

Bait should not be released into water. Fish shouldn’t be transferred to water bodies other than where they were caught.