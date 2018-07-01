Kody Clemens makes debut with Whitecaps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- The Tigers third round draft pick, Kody Clemens, made his debut with the West Michigan Whitecaps on Saturday against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

Clemens, is the son of former MLB pitcher, Roger Clemens, and wore the same number 21 jersey his father wore for much of his career in his start at 2nd for the Whitecaps.