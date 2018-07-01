Kody Clemens makes debut with Whitecaps

Posted 12:22 AM, July 1, 2018, by

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- The Tigers third round draft pick, Kody Clemens, made his debut with the West Michigan Whitecaps on Saturday against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

Clemens, is the son of former MLB pitcher, Roger Clemens, and wore the same number 21 jersey his father wore for much of his career in his start at 2nd for the Whitecaps.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s