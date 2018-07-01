× Loading dock burns at Dollar General in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — There were no injuries in a dollar store fire Sunday afternoon.

A fire was reported to the Battle Creek Fire Department at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Dollar General Store at 240 E. Roosevelt Ave. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames on the exterior of the building in the loading dock area. Crews extinguished the fire and checked the interior of the building, where it was learned that the fire had not entered.

The fire was contained to the exterior of the loading dock.

The fire appears to have started at a pallet of cardboard stored outside. However, the cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.