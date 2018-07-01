× NB US 31 near Broadway closed in Fruitport Township due to road buckling

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Drivers should find an alternate route due to the road buckling along US-31 near Broadway Avenue in Fruitport Township.

According to the Fruitport Township Police Department, traffic is being diverted to to the shoulder and traffic back-ups have been reported. Police in Fruitport are assisting with traffic. The buckling happened in the left lane of northbound US-31.

The closure will likely impact the Monday morning commute.