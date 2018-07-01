Police investigating 2 deadly shootings in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Police are investigating a double shooting in Benton Harbor, that has left two people dead and two others injured.
The first happening in the 900 block of Lavette around 1:30 a.m. They say a man suffered multiple gun shot wounds.
The second happening just hours later around 3:30 a.m. on Edgecumbe and Forest Ave.
Police say three people had been shot, they were all taken to a nearby hospital, where one of those victims died.
Both are still under investigation.
We’ll continue to bring you more information as this story develops.