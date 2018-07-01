Police investigating 2 deadly shootings in Benton Harbor

Posted 8:38 AM, July 1, 2018, by , Updated at 11:29AM, July 1, 2018

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Police are investigating a double shooting in Benton Harbor, that has left two people dead and two others injured.

The first happening in the 900 block of Lavette around 1:30 a.m. They say a man suffered multiple gun shot wounds.

The second happening just hours later around 3:30 a.m. on Edgecumbe and Forest Ave.

Police say three people had been shot, they were all taken to a nearby hospital, where one of those victims died.

Both are still under investigation.

We’ll continue to bring you more information as this story develops.

