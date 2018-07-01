× Thousands without power in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Thousands are without power Sunday evening.

According to the Consumers Energy Map, the hardest hit areas include in the area of Highlands Golf Course on Grand Rapids’ west side. Areas in Kentwood also have seen a high numbes of outages. Most of the outages appear to be across northern Kent County and in the Howard City area.

No restoration times have been announced. Strong to marginally severe thunderstorms rolled through a large part of West Michigan Sunday evening producing severe weather with some wind gusts between about 45 and 55 mph. Brief heavy rain, small hail, and frequent lightning also accompanied these storms. The National Weather Service had Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for a few counties for the possibility of 60 mph wind gusts. Our newsroom received several reports of tree limbs or branches down, even one report of a utility pole down.

Follow the outages by clicking on the Outage Map here.