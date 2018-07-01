× Whitecaps adding new food item to menu

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps are known for their unique food items.

Now they are offering crickets. The crickets are available at the ‘Wok Off’ cart, on the concourse along the first baseline, as well as in the ‘Craft Clubhouse.’

They’re roasted and topped with a coconut lime seasoning.

It may be one of the ballpark’s more healthy options, the 3 ounce serving is just 103 calories, and has 11 grams of protein.

The crickets will be there for the rest of the season.