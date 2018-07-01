× Woman rescued after coming to struggling pet’s assistance at Cass County lake

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was hospitalized after trying to help her struggling pet at a lake on Saturday.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke, reports that at 4:17 p.m. Saturday the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a water related emergency on Dewey Lake in Cass County’s Silver Creek Township, The investigation showed that a 63-year-old woman from Palos Heights, Ill., was floating on an inner tube near a sand bar when her family pet jumped into the lake and began struggling.

The woman then went to assist her pet and began to struggle to stay afloat.

Her husband entered the water attempting to help her and was not able to get her to the boat. Multiple citizens at the lake came to assist the husband. The woman then was taken to shore.

She was transported to Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No personal flotation devices were used.

Assisting agencies included the Cass County Road Patrol, Cass County Marine Division, Pride Care Ambulance and Sister Lakes Fire Department.