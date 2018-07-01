Woman rescued after coming to struggling pet’s assistance at Cass County lake

Posted 1:14 PM, July 1, 2018, by , Updated at 01:23PM, July 1, 2018

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was hospitalized after trying to help her struggling pet at a lake on Saturday.

Cass County Sheriff  Richard Behnke, reports that at 4:17 p.m. Saturday the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a water related emergency on Dewey Lake in Cass County’s Silver Creek Township, The investigation showed that a 63-year-old woman from Palos Heights, Ill., was floating on an inner tube near a sand bar when her family pet jumped into the lake and began struggling.

The woman then went to assist her pet and began to struggle to stay afloat.

Her husband entered the water attempting to help her and was not able to get her to the boat. Multiple citizens at the lake came to assist the husband. The woman then was taken to shore.

She was transported to Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No personal flotation devices were used.

Assisting agencies included the Cass County Road Patrol, Cass County Marine Division, Pride Care Ambulance and Sister Lakes Fire Department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments