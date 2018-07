× WWE Smackdown moving to Fox Sports

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After being on air for 20 years WWE Smackdown is moving to FOX.

The move is part of a five year agreement with Fox Sports.

The weekly, two-hour live event will captivate fans with a unique combination of edge-of-your-seat action, unpredictable drama and world-class athleticism.

The first show is expected to air on October 4th 2019.