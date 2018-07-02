AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 9 cents to $2.99 per gallon

Posted 6:14 AM, July 2, 2018, by

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen about nine cents in the past week to about $2.99 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club said Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline is about 69 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.87 in the Marquette area. The highest was about $3.06 in the Ann Arbor area.

AAA says it’s the ninth week in a row that the Ann Arbor area has had the highest average.

The Detroit-area’s average was about $3, up five cents per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Justin Case

    9 cents? Average increase? Where did it go down to balance out the 30 cent increase that it went up last week? If anything it is coming down to 2.99

    Reply