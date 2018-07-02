Albion mom almost loses her job for sticking by her son’s side in the hospital

ALBION, Mich. — Crystal Fisher always thought that burying her husband back in 2015 was the hardest thing she’s ever done, she said. However seeing her son on life support in the hospital was the absolute worst for her.
“It's hard, it’s hard,” she said with her voice shaking. “I have people in my inbox telling me how strong I am and I’m trying so hard.”
Thursday morning, Crystal rushed him to Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall, she said. He had a fever of 104 and his oxygen was low. Crystal herself started having panic attacks. So her daughter called her boss at P.S. Food Mart to let her know what was going on.
“She said ‘can you have somebody cover mom for [Friday], my brother’s really sick, they’re going to have to ventilate him,’” Crystal recalled her daughter saying to her boss over the phone. “And the boss, I could hear her over the phone and she told my daughter ‘this ain’t the way we run things, you’re mother needs to be the one calling me.’”
Crystal was shocked, she said, but continued to focus on her son. Later that day, within hours of being at Oaklawn, the doctor said Jason needed additional help because his fever wasn’t breaking fast enough.
“He came in and told me that they were going to have to tube him and transport him to [University of Michigan],” she said. “I lost it. That’s my kid.”
When Crystal arrived to Ann Arbor and tried to her see her son she wasn’t allowed to she said. She remembered seeing doctors everywhere and panicked even more.
“Then a doctor finally came out and took me into a private room and said that they had to ventilate my son, that he is on life support,” Crystal said. “All they knew is he had an infection somewhere.”
The doctors didn’t know what type of bacterial infection it was or where it was coming from, she said. Nonetheless they kept him on ventilator. Saturday, Crystal reached out to her boss again.
“I text her Saturday and said 'hey just letting you know that I’m not going to be able to come to work until further notice at least until he’s off life support,'” Crystal said. “She automatically came back with oh so you’re letting me know you’re quitting.”
Crystal was shocked. She replied by saying ‘no, so you’re telling me I’m fired?’ Her boss respond ‘this ain’t the way we run things.’ Furious, Crystal posted the exchange on Facebook and within a day it had been shared 25,000 times.
“My 14-year-old she was like ‘mom, mom so many shares.’ And I’m like I did not expect it to take off like this,” Crystal said. “But when I have people in my inbox ‘hey I’m from Australia praying for you, you know, I’m just, I’m overwhelmed.”
One of the thousands of people to see her story was the Folk Oil corporate offices. They contacted her and told her to take as much time as she needed. They also fired her boss. Crystal was grateful. She can now focus solely on her son.
“My concern is when my son does wake up and when he does open his eyes, he sees mommy there,” Crystal said.
30 comments
Mike
At least her boss got what’s coming to her..”ain’t how we do it here”..she sounds like a sweet boss to work for…
Sick of the crap
Firing was NOT enough. Somebody SLAP the sence back in that uncaring, despicable bitch! And please out there, do not hire her anywhere else!
Wings
File for FMLA and this idiot boss can not do a thing about it
Fred Garvin
Employer just avoided a lawsuit under FMLA…by firing mis-manager instead of MS. Crystal. Common sense and compassion have been gone from this world for a long time.
Michael
While the manager clearly crossed the line with her response this could have clearly been handled better by both sides. We also need to remember we only have 1 side of the story.
When she called in the first day she should have done it herself and fully explained the situation. That could have avoided this whole situation. I can understand an employer being annoyed hearing from a teenager saying, “my mom wants me to tell you she won’t be in today”. This lady even heard her employer tell her daughter that she needed to be the one calling in and she failed to call in herself.
To all you talking about FMLA there’s nothing in this story to indicate she meets the requirements for that. FMLA requires you work 12 months for an employer and also requires you to have worked at least 1250 hours in the preceding 12 months.
Lynn
Have you ever been in this situation yourself?!
Many times our thought process isn’t where it should be when your loosing a child.People in glass houses,Shouldn’t
Throw stones.This manager deserved to loose her job!
twhiting9276
Firing the manager? No, no, no… You’ve got it all wrong.
This ‘parent’ had no respect for her job, and should be the one fired… Texting that “you won’t be in”? No, that’s not how professionals do it. You CALL in. You communicate PROPERLY, IN ADVANCE… And if told that this doesn’t work, you get the hell in there.
It doesn’t matter the circumstances. You’re an employee of a company, stop thinking of yourself as anything more. Be THANKFUL you still have a job that has to accommodate your continual needs. You’re there to WORK. If you can’t, great, then find someone else to cover for you. NOT your bosses job.
Thanatos
Eat Shit!
Bob Khan
Sorry dude, this isn’t the 1980’s when texting didn’t exist. For the record, sending a text is a very valid form of modern communication, our own employees use a mass text when they need to find someone to cover for their shift. She got the information to her boss on why she was unable to make it into work, that is all that was needed.
If we start firing people for placing family at the top of their priority list, then we as Americans are no better than the ideologies that we have fought against over the course of our 242 year history.
jezmyopinion
Well at least they fired Dawn Robbins. There is a gofundme for Crystals sons medical bills. Something positive to come out of this.
Tee
Wishing a healthy recovery for your son. Try to attempt some to get some sort of rest…or you can get sick too. I’m a mom as well. You won’t believe some bosses are just as nasty when you work in healthcare. It’s hard especially when you’re mom. Take care of you and your family.