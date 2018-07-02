Brock Deatherage brings power to West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Tigers 10th round draft pick last month, Brock Deatherage, made a huge splash 2 weeks ago, the outfielder homered 3 times in his 1st professional game.

"You would think it would be a lot of nerves going into your 1st pro game and I thought it would be a lot of nerves, I was waiting on them to and they never came." Deatherage said. "I felt very relaxed, very comfortable, I put 3 good swings on ball and they happened to go over the fence."

That game came as a member of the Gulf Coast League Tiegers, he hit a grand slam in his 2nd game and was quickly called up to West Michigan where he homered for the 1st time in Sunday's loss to Bowling Green.

