City holding meetings for proposed medical marijuana zoning changes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The first of four informational meetings is underway Monday to inform Grand Rapids residents about a zoning ordinance for medical marijuana dispensaries.

The proposed changes to the zoning ordinance would allow for more locations. You can read about the changes to the zoning here.

The city is holding four informational meetings before the City Commission has a public hearing on July 10. The four meetings are:

July 2 – 11 a.m. at the City’s Development Center at 1120 Monroe Ave. NW, Room 201

July 6 – 9:30 a.m. at the Linc UP Gallery at 341 Hall Street SE.

July 9 – 3:30 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Paris at 1935 Plymouth Avenue SE.

July 9 – 6:00 p.m. at the West Grand Neighborhood Association at 415 Leonard Street NW.

We’ll have more from the first meeting on later editions of FOX 17 News.