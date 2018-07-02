Dearborn man drowns in Silver Lake

GOLDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Dearborn, Michigan man died Sunday afternoon in an Oceana County lake.

The Oceana County Sheriff says that Rabih Othman, 42, was with a group of people on a boat in Silver Lake when they lost control of a tube and Othman began to struggle in the water. The group was unable to get to him before he went under.

A nearby boat also tried to assist and a 19-year-old man from Hart jumped in the water and was able to get Othman to the surface until a jet ski pulling a rescue float arrived. Rescuers worked to revive Othman at the shore but he was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Deputies say that Othman was not wearing a life jacket.