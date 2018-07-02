East GR City Commission votes against access point for proposed condo project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The East Grand Rapids City Commission on Monday voted against a proposal to build an access point for a project that would add 55 condos.

The developer, Mosaic Properties, actually tried to table the discussion on it, but the commission said no to that as well.

The permit for the project hasn't been submitted yet, but the 55 residential units would be on 2200 Griggs Street in Grand Rapids. That would be built on wetland area, something some residents have said they're not crazy about.

The project would also affect East Grand Rapids, with the developer having plans to build the in and out access point on Oxford Road. Traffic concerns the development would cause on Oxford dominated Monday's meeting.

Dozens of people spoke against the idea during public comment; nobody supporting it came forward at the meeting.

After that, the commission talked about what the right of way permit on Oxford Road would mean for the community, citing a traffic study that found the development would lead to an extra 420 trips through the area each day.

However, Mosaic Properties representatives disagreed with this number, saying the traffic increase would be inconsequential.

Ultimately the commission and the mayor chose to side with the concerned community members.

"We knew that we wanted to send a message to the developer to let them know how we felt about expanding the street, that we don't encourage it," said Mayor Amna Siebold. "And we want the neighbors to know that we are behind them."

It's not the end of the road for the project. The developer still has options like changing the access point, and since what's being proposed is in the City of Grand Rapids, it will be up to their city and planning commissions to look at the project.

As far as development on any wetlands, that would be a matter with the Department of Environmental Quality.