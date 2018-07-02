Fly the flag properly this week for Independence Day

FOX 17 – Many of us will be proudly flying the Stars & Stripes this week and now is a good time to review exactly how the U.S. flag should be displayed.

Michigan State Senator John Proos of St. Joseph has created a one-sheet instruction of some of the most important issues with flying the flag, including how the flag should be raised and lowered and how it should not be flown during inclement weather or overnight, unless it is illuminated. You can download the sheet here. (PDF).

Looking through the entire U.S. Flag Code, there are several other issues that you may see around the area, especially in parades.

#175a. – The flag should not be displayed on a float in a parade except from a staff.

#175b. – The flag should not be draped over the hood, top, sides, or back of a vehicle or of a railroad train or a boat. When the flag is displayed on a motorcar, the staff shall be fixed firmly to the chassis or clamped to the right fender.

#176d. – The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery.

#176i. – The flag should never be used for advertising purposes in any manner whatsoever. It should not be embroidered on such articles as cushions or handkerchiefs and the like, printed or otherwise impressed on paper napkins or boxes or anything that is designed for temporary use and discard. Advertising signs should not be fastened to a staff or halyard from which the flag is flown.

#176j. – No part of the flag should ever be used as a costume or athletic uniform.

To check out the complete U.S. Flag Code, click here.