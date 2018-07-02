Grandville, Hudsonville rivalry trickles down to Softball Little League All-Stars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- Hudsonville and Grandville have faced off in the Softball Little League All-Star finals for the last few years, but their rivalry has been going on for more than a decade.

Hudsonville's Megan Beemer said it pushes them even harder. “Throughout the years like we’ve just been big competition for each other and we knew we were gonna play them in the finals so we were expecting this and we just play really hard against them.”

“It makes it a little more special because like you have more bragging rights because we play them in travel ball also and it gives you motivation if you beat them once you can beat them again," Grandville pitcher McKenna Ferguson added.

But after all the time and dedication it takes to get to moments like this, the teams remain together as a group.

Hudsonville's Aj Mirelez said they always lift each other up. “Communication is like key and talking to each other and keep people up if they’re down or something. Or if they do something or make an error, you tell them it’s okay. We will get it next time.”

The winners of the best of three series will move on to the state tournament, with a shot of making it to the Little League World Series.