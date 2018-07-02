Kody Clemens looks to keep his bat hot with the Whtecaps

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Kody Clemens, the son of 7-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, has joined the Whitecaps.

Kody was taken by the Tigers in the 3rd round of last month's draft after a fabulous junior season at the University of Texas that saw him hit .351 with 24 home runs and 72 RBI.

Kody is the 3rd of Roger's kids to play professional baseball and plays 2nd base, two of his brother were also position players, so how did that happen?

"I just never had that velocity like my dad had growing up" Kody Clemens said. "I was like 88 coming in from shortstop to close games. People could see my ball pretty well. We grew up hitting and pitching and hitting just stuck with us."

Clemens and the Whitecaps host the Lugnuts Tuesday night before hitting the road.

