FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 50-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a crash involving a deer that happened on Duck Lake Road near Mystic Lane in Fruitland Township.

Mark Kelley was riding his motorcycle on Duck Lake Road when he struck the deer, according to the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department.

Kelley was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Authorities don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors in this crash.