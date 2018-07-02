No more SAT for teachers who want Michigan certification

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A new Michigan law eliminates a requirement that teachers take the SAT, the standardized test commonly used in college admissions.
The test was required for people who wanted to become certified to teach in Michigan. But critics say it’s not a good indicator of a successful teacher.
Sen. Marty Knollenberg, a Republican from Troy, says the SAT doesn’t measure enthusiasm, passion or competency in a certain subject. He says it can be another hurdle to getting people into the teaching profession. The new law kicks in on Sept. 25.
The Detroit Free Press says aspiring teachers still must pass a test in their subject.
Kate Walsh of the National Council on Teacher Quality doesn’t have a problem with eliminating the SAT but believes teachers should take a basic skills test.
On It
No SAT, but must swear to uphold socialist values, meaning you will pay union dues that support what we deem important, & you’re in. Is that it? Michigan has some of the highest paid teachers in the country for years, & what has it got us? More pay & relaxation of standards. I’d love to see some accountability, not lower standards.
Larry Jones
Actually Michigan is around 12th in teacher salary.
Bob
Now teachers will be dumber than the students.
Wings
Bob
You need to grow up, because you are the “Dumb One”
Sounds like you are the one who could not make it in school
On It
you need to quit changing names & try to do something productive with your life