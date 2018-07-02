× Ottawa County sheriff increasing water patrols for holiday

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s office is warning people if their plans take them to the water for the Fourth of July, leave your alcohol at home.

It’s all part of a national campaign called “Operation Dry Water” which technically wrapped up Sunday, but the sheriff’s department says they’re going to continue their increased patrols during the Holiday week.

The campaign is meant to inform people about the consequences of drinking while boating by increasing marine patrols on all major bodies of water throughout the county.

Officials say mixing alcohol and watercraft is a leading cause of injuries and death.

That is why you can expect to see more patrols on the water this week, especially as we get closer to the Fourth of July.

If you’re caught drinking and operating a boat, you could get fines, jail time, and lose boating or even driving privileges.