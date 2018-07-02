PETA buys bus ads to warn of fireworks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It is a common reminder this time of year, but an animal rights group is bringing the fireworks and pets message to area buses.
More and more pets end up at the shelter each year, because, scared of the fireworks, they run away. The Humane Society of West Michigan is full right now.
“I think with the 4th of July, a lot of people end up losing their dogs unexpectedly, because when the fireworks go off, they take off,” Director of Animal Care Namiko Ota-Novesky said.
PETA, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has placed ads on ten Rapid buses reminding people to protect animals by celebrating the 4th of July without fireworks. The ads say “4THheir Sakes, 4get the Firecrackers! Fireworks Terrify Animals.”
“Fireworks sound exactly like ‘bombs bursting in air’ to animals who end up fleeing in terror—some never to be found again,” says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk in a press release. “PETA is urging everyone to protect animals and other vulnerable members of the community by never setting off firecrackers, not on July Fourth or any other day of the year.”
PETA hopes their ads serve as a reminder for those who can’t speak for themselves.
“To us, the forth of July is just a holiday. For animals, this is a life or death situation. They don’t understand it’s the holiday, or that it’s fake. To them, something really tragic and loud and scary is happening,” Kearney Whelan Robinson PETA Spokesperson said.
The group says that during fireworks, dogs are known to have jumped fences, torn through screens and even jumped through glass doors to get away from fireworks.
5 comments
Bob
My hunting dog love the sound of fireworks.
lucyspost
This is such an important reminder. Not only are fireworks terrifying to many dogs, birds, and other animals, they can be deeply disturbing to veterans who’ve served our country and are now suffering from PTSD. There are plenty of ways to celebrate our country’s independence without subjecting others to loud, frightening explosions.
Craig Shapiro
Good idea. One of my dogs is scared of fireworks, and as a Fourth of July baby, his Dad is totally on board with celebrating without the boom.
Kim Marie
Great reminder to be mindful of others this 4th of July. My dog is so terrified of fireworks that I stay home every year to make sure she is safe and sound.
amd (@alliemdono)
Thank you for such a timely, important reminder. Fireworks are frightening for animals; they have no idea why such loud booms are going off. It’s our job, as guardians, to keep them safe during this scary time of year.