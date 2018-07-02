Update: Missing St. Joseph Co. man located

Update: A St. Joseph County man reported missing Monday by Michigan State Police has been located.

Jason Phillip Hutchinson, 42, was reported missing after he went canoeing Sunday along the St. Joseph River in Mendon Township. Shortly after the initial alert, police said that he had been found.

No other details about the case were released.

Original story:

MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Jason Phillip Hutchinson, 42, was reported missing Monday by Michigan State Police.

Hutchinson, of Mendon, was last seen canoeing alone on the St. Joseph River at about 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say that he was spotted in a green fiberglass canoe in the 55000 block of Bucknell Lane in Mendon Township. He does not have a wallet or cellphone with him.

Hutchinson is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 180 pounds. He has blue eyes, very short brown hair, a goatee and mustache and was possibly wearing black shorts with red on the sides and white sunglasses, police said. He also has unspecified tattoos on his arms and upper body.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the state police Marshall post at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.