Police searching for suspect who got away with cash during a credit union robbery

Posted 8:09 PM, July 2, 2018, by

ROOSEVELT PARK, Mich– Investigators are looking for a man who robbed a credit union in Muskegon County Monday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the SB Community Federal Credit Union off West Broadway Avenue just before 4 p.m. The branch is located about a block away from Roosevelt Park City Hall.

Roosevelt Park Police tell FOX 17 the male suspect got away with some cash, however, an amount wasn’t given.

Nobody was injured during the robbery.

According to police, during the robbery, the suspect was wearing a black baseball hat, a black shirt and a pair of safety glasses.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Roosevelt Park Police at 231-755-3721 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.

