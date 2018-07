BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Some children from Barry County came together to create a ‘Survival Kit for Police’ for police at the Barry County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Jason Sixberry was presented with the basket by the Jonker Family that contained many items.

Inside the basket was Life Savers, Starbursts, Payday, Hershey Kisses, Gum, Tootsie Rolls, Peppermint Patty, Snickers and Mounds.