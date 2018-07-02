Sections of Division Avenue and Wealthy Street to be closed for construction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wealthy Street and Division Avenue will be closed for construction for several weeks beginning Monday, July 9.

The closure of Division Avenue will be required by construction in the north half of the intersection at Wealthy Street and will last two to three weeks, says the city. Traffic on southbound Division should go east on Fulton Street, south on Jefferson Avenue, and west on Wealthy Street to continue south on Division. Northbound traffic should go east on Wealthy, north on Jefferson, and west on Fulton.

Wealthy Street will be closed between US-131 and Division Avenue beginning Monday, July 9. Traffic will be detoured west on Wealthy Street to Market Avenue, then north to Fulton Street.

The project will include rebuilding Wealthy Street, water main work, and other improvements.