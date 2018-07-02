Sheriff: 9 vehicles stolen in a week in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. – The Cass County Sheriff says that they’ve had nine reports in the past week of vehicle thefts and that is not normal.

Investigators say that the vehicles have been taken from Silver Creek Township, Calvin Township, Penn Township, Mason Township, Volinia Township and Newberg Township. In all the cases, the vehicles were unlocked and the keys were left inside. They say the vehicles have been recovered, but items inside the vehicles were taken.

The sheriff says they don’t usually see this many vehicle thefts in a week. He suggests resident stop leaving their cars unlocked and not leaving valuables in sight.

Anyone with information should call the Cass Co. Sheriff at 269-445-1560 or the tip line at 1-800-462-9328.