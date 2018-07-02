Smart Shopper: Fourth of July supplies for less

For some, celebrating Independence Day means exercising your freedom to eat way too much. Whether you are sitting around home or heading somewhere and need a dish to pass, here are a few of the great deals you’ll find in West Michigan stores. Using the website flipp I typed in some keywords to compare prices on various items. Keep in mind, I used the Grand Rapids zip code 49505. To find the circulars for your area, click this link and type in your zip code.

*Click on the words below and all of the circulars featuring those items will show up on your screen so you can compare.

Hot Dogs and buns

Brats

Hamburger and buns

Chips

Cookies

Graham Crackers

Marshmallows

Hershey’s chocolate bars

Strawberries

Watermelon

Bottled Water

Non-food items

Sunscreen

Collapsible lawn chair

Cooler

Have a wonderful and safe Fourth of July from the FOX 17 Smart Shopper!