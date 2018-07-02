Summer is supposed to be the "offseason" but there are things to still do to prepare for fall sports. Read Dr. Eddie O'Connor's website here.
Summer Training for Fall Sports
-
Meijer State Summer Games 2018
-
House-passed bill opens door to online gambling, sports bets
-
Muskegon park to remain closed to disc golfers through the season
-
Detroit Lions Summer Football Camp
-
Action Wake Water Park opens for season
-
-
Trump: NASCAR fans stand for the national anthem
-
5 Seconds of Summer coming to Allegan Co. Fair
-
Weather may be warm, but Lake Michigan water will not be
-
Bonds will pay for $500M Nassar settlement
-
Coast Guard says Great Lakes waters still dangerously cold
-
-
Smart Shopper: Deals you’ll want to snag this July
-
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 16