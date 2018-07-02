Surveillance video shows man setting pickup truck on fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Police are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance video setting fire to a pickup truck.

The fire happened early Saturday morning at about 2:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Pine Avenue NW.

Police say the suspect was targeting the victim and apparently was at the home earlier trying to sell the resident a tool.  The two argued over the price and the suspect left.

The video shows the suspect coming back to the residence and setting fire to the truck.

Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

 

