Twins reunite, share memories for 100th birthday

JENISON, Mich. -- A special celebration is happening in West Michigan: twins from Grand Rapids are not only celebrating the 4th of July holiday, but their 100th birthday.

Lloyd Van Horn was all smiles Monday while celebrating his 100th birthday with his twin sister Lois Whittemore, which was June 25th.

“We always kept in touch and that was important," said Whittemore.

It was an opportunity to look back at a century worth of memories, from Lloyd's time serving in the military to taking care of their parents.

“Lois took care of mother for many years as the boys grew up, parted the home, of course I wasn’t there I was 4 and a half years in the service, but she did the job," said Van Horn. "Always so proud of her, and everyone was, and they still are, she’s one of my favorites."

The twins also talked about childhood memories. Van Horn said he remembers being 5-years-old thinking he was going take his sister for a car ride. "I released it [car brake] on the drive.”

The car ended up rolling down the driveway and hit a telephone pole.

"And the top of the telephone pole broke off and fell down right between us, and we were not injured," said Van Horn. "Now that was the Lord.”

Another experience the twins are excited to add to the list of wonderful memories will be happening at the West Michigan Whitecaps game Tuesday.

“I will make an appearance tomorrow at the Whitecaps," said Van Horn. "I’m going to throw out the first pitch."