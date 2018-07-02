Win 4 tickets to see the West Michigan Whitecaps
25 comments
Nancy Shaver
Take me out to the ballgame!
Lilaine Knoll
Love the Whitecaps. Would really enjoy going.
Johanne
My son and husband would love to go
Kristen Accorsi
Fun!
Andy Evans
Go Caps!
Carl Shinabargar
Whitecaps games are a blast!
Stacy Lynn Teunissen
That would be great! We’ve been so busy we have made it out to see them play this year.😞
TerryAnn Lawton
What an exciting event would love to go
John
Would love to take my great niece to see them play. She really loves baseball
Denise Denton
Ooh! Ive never been to a Whitecaps game before. I’d love to see them!
Ken Tyler
There’sno crying in baseball!
Lynn Barkel
Please choose Me and my kids for ticketd. We love the whitecaps!
Kathleen Pratt
I love baseballll
Della Graczyk
We would love to attend the Whitecaps game!
Penny Latsch
My grandkids and I would love it 🌭⚾️
Play ball!!!!
Marlene Henry
Love the WHITECAPS!!!!!Always a Great time!!!!!
Marlene Henry
Linda Brown
Yay Whitecaps!!!
Jim Griswold
We love the Whitecaps!!!
Jim Griswold
Looking forward to the game!!!
Russell Katje
Have not been to a game in almost 20 years. Would be nice to attend a game again.
heather engle
I want to go to a WhiteCaps game
Pamela
Hot dog
Thanks FOX17
Jim Snyder
Go caps
Alan Lee Murgittroyd
Would love to take the family there