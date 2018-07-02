Win admission to Detroit Lions Football Camp
-
Detroit Lions Summer Football Camp
-
Lions youth football camps available this summer
-
NFL teams under no time pressure to form own anthem policies
-
Joe Berger football camp helps keep kids active
-
Lions may look to address defensive needs on Day 2 of draft
-
-
Ferris State free youth football camp coming July 12th
-
Detroit Lions select Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson in second round
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 12
-
2 former employees file discrimination suit against Lions
-
Lions’ Patricia says he was ‘falsely accused’ of assault
-
-
Detroit sports fans can get official Michigan license plates
-
No more SAT for teachers who want Michigan certification
-
Greg Jennings to host 10th annual FUNdamentals clinic for kids
3 comments
Jim Snyder
Great to see the Lions get involved in West Michigan communities. Looking forward to a great season.
Kathy Hubbert
This would be so much fun! Would love to do this with my husband!
Kathy Hubbert
This would be so much fun! Would love to do this with my husband!