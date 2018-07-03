Celebrate your right to have fun at Cedar Point this Independence Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Te thrills are never-ending at Cedar Point, but this Fourth of July, step up your right to have fun by taking part in their many patriotic festivities.

Did you know that Cedar Point has one of the largest fireworks displays on the Great Lakes? With all of the rides and coasters creating the perfect backdrop for the fireworks show, how could you not want to see it? The display starts at 10:30p.m. and it can be seen all over the park.

Wouldn't all of this be even better with a VIP experience? You can have the best seats in the house with a private viewing party. If you pay a little extra, you can have your very own chair, all-you-can-eat hamburgers, brats, chips and drinks. Also thrown in the mix, is a pair of 3D glasses and a special glow souvenir. This area is open from 9p.m. to 11p.m.

During the day, ask yourself this question: How far would I go to get a free platinum pass? How about a pie in your face? At Gossip Gulp located in Frontier Town, there will be an all-American pie eating contest at 1p.m. The champion will win a platinum pass which allows you to skip lines to rides, and a few other perks. You must be 18 or older to enter the contest.

Cedar Point is also giving free admission to all active, retired or honorably discharged service men and women on July 4. First Responders also get free admission as well. You must bring identification to present at the ticket window. This offer is not available online.

During the day, there's fun brewing at the Lakeside Pavilion for the Red, White and Boogie Party. From 4p.m. to 7p.m. you can build your own slider, hamburger or loaded sidewinder fries. For the kids, there's face painting, crafts, balloon animals and more patriotic fun. This will cost you just a bit extra.

To find out more about all of the fun happening at Cedar Point, click here.