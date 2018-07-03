Deadline to register for August primary is next Monday

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 7 primary election is just days away.

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson says the deadline is Monday, July 9. She says every community will have a primary election on Aug. 7.

Voters must be 18 years old by the election date. They can register by mail or in person at their local clerk’s office or at a secretary of state office. A registered voter who needs to change an address can go to www.ExpressSOS.com .

The primary election ballot will include races for governor and U.S. Senate.

