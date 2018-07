MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. – Deputies in Mecosta County are asking for help in finding a person-of-interest in a theft.

The woman’s image was captured on a surveillance camera on Saturday, June 30 at the Tubbs Lake Mainland Campground.

Deputies did not disclose where the theft was from or what was taken.

Anyone with information should call the Mecosta County Sheriff at 231-592-0150.