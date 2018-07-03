Downtown Holland stores offering Independence Day deals
HOLLAND, Mich. — If you are looking to score some deals while shopping over the holiday, you may want to head to downtown Holland.
More than 25 stores are offering you an extra 20 percent off for Independence Day.
All you have to do is wear red, white or blue on the Fourth of July and you can get the discount, which varies by store.
The city is also having a Independence Day celebration at Kollen Park Wednesday afternoon featuring fun for the whole family, live music and fireworks.
Here is a full list of all the businesses taking part:
Apothecary Gift Shop
Blu Veranda
Borrs Shoes and Accessories
City Delicatessen
CityWide Cellular
The Blackbird
The Bridge
Frances Jaye
Fris Downtown
Glik’s Boutique
Glik’s Men’s Shop
Harbor Wear
Home and Company
Michigan Pantry
Moynihan Gallery
jb and me
Karla’s Place
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt
Reader’s World Bookstore
Sandcastle for Kids
Saunders Family Bakery
Seedlings
Spring Sweet
TIKAL
Tin Ceiling
Tip Toes