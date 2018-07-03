× Downtown Holland stores offering Independence Day deals

HOLLAND, Mich. — If you are looking to score some deals while shopping over the holiday, you may want to head to downtown Holland.

More than 25 stores are offering you an extra 20 percent off for Independence Day.

All you have to do is wear red, white or blue on the Fourth of July and you can get the discount, which varies by store.

The city is also having a Independence Day celebration at Kollen Park Wednesday afternoon featuring fun for the whole family, live music and fireworks.

Here is a full list of all the businesses taking part:

Apothecary Gift Shop

Blu Veranda

Borrs Shoes and Accessories

City Delicatessen

CityWide Cellular

The Blackbird

The Bridge

Frances Jaye

Fris Downtown

Glik’s Boutique

Glik’s Men’s Shop

Harbor Wear

Home and Company

Michigan Pantry

Moynihan Gallery

jb and me

Karla’s Place

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt

Reader’s World Bookstore

Sandcastle for Kids

Saunders Family Bakery

Seedlings

Spring Sweet

TIKAL

Tin Ceiling

Tip Toes