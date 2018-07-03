Ferris State free youth football camp coming July 12th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The 2nd annual Ferris State football free youth camp takes place Thursday July 12th at Houseman field.

They had over 200 kids participate last summer.

Kids interested in the camp can register at Houseman Field starting at noon on July 12th, they need to bring t-shirt, shorts and cleats.

The camp is administered by Ferris State coaches and players.

Later on the July 12th will be Ferris State friends, family and alumni night at Fifth Third Ballpark for the Whitecaps game.

Ferris State will play Michigan Tech Saturday October 6th at Fifth Third Ballpark.