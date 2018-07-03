Golf course owner: State unfair after PFAS found in wells

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan golf course owner says the state is unfairly targeting him after elevated levels of chemical contaminants were found in nearby wells.

Andrew Dykema tells MLive.com that Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality is forcing his Boulder Creek course to provide safe water to nearby properties.

The Plainfield Township course, northeast of Grand Rapids, was built over a gravel pit and landfill. Dykema says he didn’t know the contaminants were beneath the course.

MLive.com reports that Environmental Quality officials told a development company in a June 19 letter that high levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — known as PFAS — were found in monitoring wells at the golf course. Contamination also was found in residential wells.

The chemicals were used in firefighting, waterproofing, carpeting and other products.

