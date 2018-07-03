Heads Up, GR! initiative aims to protect pedestrians

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over the past over decade, there's been an increase in the number of car and pedestrian accidents here in West Michigan. The Grand Rapids City Commission and law enforcement want that to change. A new initiative called Heads Up, GR is one way that authorities are educating the public.

As Grand Rapids strives to be a more walk-able community, it's also a way to make sure all modes of transportation are safe. Bottom line, Grand Rapids has a higher than average state crash rate and we need to stop for pedestrians, it's the law, one officer stressed.

The partners for Heads Up, GR! include the city, the police department and commission is also on board. Everyone is committed to public safety and pedestrian safety.

Authorities point out, the main goal isn't to write citations, no quotas, or anything like that, really the main goal is education. Some of the more dangerous intersections include: Burton and Rosewood, Michigan and Ionia along with Leonard and Corey on the west side. In most cases, studies show that drugs and alcohol are a big factor along with men between 21 and 28 being involved in the crashes.

Some rules to remember are to STOP for pedestrians in a cross walk NOT JUST YIELD, pedestrians must wait for proper crossing signal, and we need to keep our heads up, looking both ways and be visible.

To learn more about what the Heads Up, GR! campaign entails, click here.