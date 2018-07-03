Hills of Cannonsburg alive with music thanks to 2018 D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops

Posted 10:37 AM, July 3, 2018, by , Updated at 10:36AM, July 3, 2018

In its 24th year, the Grand Rapids Symphony is once again bringing some enthusiastic music to the hills of Cannonsburg for the 2018 Picnic Pops series. The crowd will enjoy everything from symphonic blockbusters, pop/rock hits of the 1980s, high-voltage merengue and original songs from Ben Folds.

Here's the line-up:

  •  Classical Fireworks and the 3 Maestros- Thursday and Friday, July 12-13, 8p.m.
  • 80s Rewind!-Thursday and Friday, July 19-20, 7:30p.m.
  • Beethoven v. Coldplay-Thursday and Friday, July 26-27, 7:30p.m.
  • Tito Puente, Jr. -Thursday, Aug. 2, 7:30p.m.
  • Ben Folds- Friday, Aug. 3, 7:30p.m.

For ticket pricing and information, call Ticketmaster at 800.982.2787. You can also purchase tickets at Ticketmaster outlets at select D&W Fresh Markets, Family Fare Stores and Walmart.

 

