Isolated storms, humid holiday ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- Many of you have taken the 4th of July weekend off prior to the actual holiday. For everyone that did, you've been used to the humidity. We've had a couple of days worth of a break, but I'm expecting more humidity to return as early as Tuesday night.

Overnight temperatures return to the 70s as a result, and the actual holiday looks to be more humid. As heat and humidity build, isolated t-storms will build by the afternoon. I don't think this is something that's going to cancel your plans, but you may have to move indoors briefly. Fireworks celebrations look like they'll go on as planned, as the risk for storms diminishes briefly after sunset. A better chance for storms arrives Thursday morning as a cold front brings us back into the 80s with low humidity for the weekend.

Make sure you stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat on the holiday. Heat indeces look to push close to 100 by the afternoon.