Cider house destroyed by fire in Grant

GRANT, Mich. -- It took multiple fire departments to battle a fire that broke out Tuesday night at a cider house in Grant.

It happened at Riveridge Cider Company, 12345 S. Ferris Avenue in Grant, which is a cold pressing and bottling facility for fresh apple cider that opened back in September of 2017, according to their website.

Neighbors on scene tell FOX17 the business had recently redone their offices in the past year, updating their facilities. It appears those were the buildings that went up in smoke late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

More than 22 departments responded to the fire but still no word on what sparked it.

There were no reports of injuries at the time of this report.

[Cover photo courtesy: Kyle Finkbeiner]