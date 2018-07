MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 55-year-old man from Granger, Indiana died from his injuries sustained in a boating crash that occurred on June 30 on Big Fish Lake in Marcellus Township.

Michael Mondovich was operating the boat when he apparently lost control and struck a pier and two boats.

Mondovich was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police believe that alcohol was a factor in this crash.