Man ordered to trial in crash that killed Marine, father

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man was ordered to stand trial in a January crash that killed a local Marine and his father.

Joseph Richard Hanna was bound over for trial Tuesday on seven charges, including second-degree murder, in the Jan. 4 crash in Oakfield Township.

Authorities say Hanna was under the influence of marijuana when he intentionally rammed a car, causing it to go into the into the path of another vehicle along 14 Mile Road.

U.S. Marine Joel Kinsey, 20, was killed in the crash. His father, Jerry Kinsey, was initially left in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

A start date for the trial has not yet been set.