Michigan debuts new infrastructure commission

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A new statewide commission is crafting a decades-long plan to revamp transportation, drinking water and other infrastructure concerns in Michigan.

Gov. Rick Snyder signed a bill on Monday creating a 27-member commission to provide recommendations on those issues.

The outgoing Republican governor introduced the idea in 2016, a year after alarms were raised regarding lead contamination in Flint’s water supply. The state is still working to replace pipes in the community.

The commission will be split into a water council and a transportation council. It will prioritize public health and environmental issues.

Infrastructure to be managed by the new agency includes water, transportation, roads and communication networks. The commission is expected to unveil a 30-year investment plan to improve those systems.