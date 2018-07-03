Michigan State Police wrap coverage at Electric Forest Festival

ROTHBURY, Mich. – Michigan State Police once again provided on-site law enforcement for the two weekends of the Electric Forest Festival in Oceana County and all of the costs were picked up by festival promoters.

MSP says that all overtime, travel costs and other expenses are reimbursed by the festival promoters. Troopers from around the state were assigned to cover the festival in Rothbury.

MSP says that during the two weekends of the event, they had 97 complaints to investigate. 27 people were taken at some point to be lodged at the Oceana County Jail and 31 people may yet be arrested after the Oceana County Prosecutor reviews their cases.

Felony charges were filed and are still pending for drug possession and larceny. Misdemeanors were filed and are still pending for assault, drug possession, trespassing, disorderly conduct, destruction of property and being a fugitive from justice.

MSP also assisted in medical calls during the festival.

MSP has provided the services for Electric Forest since 2011, and before that to the Rothbury Festival in 2008 and 2009.